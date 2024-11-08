CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Saying goodbye is never easy': Calgary Zoo announces death of 2 senior animals

    Wilbur the wild boar (left) and Callie the female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep (right) both had to be euthanized due to degenerative changes. (Calgary Zoo handout) Wilbur the wild boar (left) and Callie the female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep (right) both had to be euthanized due to degenerative changes. (Calgary Zoo handout)
    Share

    Officials with the Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute have announced the passing of two senior animals.

    In a statement posted to social media on Friday, the zoo said Callie, a female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, was euthanized last month due to "age-related degenerative changes" that were affecting her quality of life.

    "At 18 years old, she was the eldest in our herd, far surpassing the median life expectancy for her species," said the zoo.

    Though Callie is gone, her legacy lives on through her offspring.

    The zoo also said goodbye to Wilbur, a wild boar in the Exploration Asia exhibit, who was also euthanized due to degenerative changes.

    The zoo says Wilbur had progressive stiffness and lameness and was no longer responding to treatments.

    Born in 2012, Wilbur joined the zoo in 2013, and officials say he quickly became a visitor favorite thanks to his playful nature.

    "While both Callie and Wilbur’s long lives are a testament to the exceptional care they received, saying goodbye is never easy," said the zoo.

    "Our hearts are with their devoted care teams and all who loved them."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News