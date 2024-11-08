'Saying goodbye is never easy': Calgary Zoo announces death of 2 senior animals

Officials with the Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute have announced the passing of two senior animals.

In a statement posted to social media on Friday, the zoo said Callie, a female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, was euthanized last month due to "age-related degenerative changes" that were affecting her quality of life.

"At 18 years old, she was the eldest in our herd, far surpassing the median life expectancy for her species," said the zoo.

Though Callie is gone, her legacy lives on through her offspring.

The zoo also said goodbye to Wilbur, a wild boar in the Exploration Asia exhibit, who was also euthanized due to degenerative changes.

The zoo says Wilbur had progressive stiffness and lameness and was no longer responding to treatments.

Born in 2012, Wilbur joined the zoo in 2013, and officials say he quickly became a visitor favorite thanks to his playful nature.

"While both Callie and Wilbur’s long lives are a testament to the exceptional care they received, saying goodbye is never easy," said the zoo.

"Our hearts are with their devoted care teams and all who loved them."