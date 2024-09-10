Scattered showers and cooler highs for the next few days

A frontal system that rolled through Calgary on Monday brought strong wind and served as the prequel for a changing weather pattern.

Colder air and instability will be dominant over the next few days producing cloudy conditions, stronger winds and scattered showers.

The daytime highs in Calgary will slowly drop from Tuesday through Friday, with those maximum values all expected to be below the seasonal high of 19 C.

The overnight temperatures are likely to hold steady around 8 or 9 C, in part due to the urban heat island effect of a larger centre. Large cities typically have warmer overnight lows as manmade materials will absorb, produce, and release more heat as compared to natural and/or vegetative materials found in more rural settings.

Some locations west of Calgary are likely to see mixed precipitation and/or snow overnight this week as higher elevations experience overnight lows closer to the freezing mark.

In Calgary, the coldest and wettest day of the week will be Thursday, with conditions starting to improve by Friday.