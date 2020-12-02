CALGARY -- Tyson Langelaar and his teammates on the national long track speedskating team took their training outdoors this week with scenic results.

The team laced up on Gap Lake, at the entrance to the Rocky Mountains just outside Canmore, Alta., and Langelaar — a 21-year-old from Winnipeg — captured their laps on camera. As of Wednesday, the video has been viewed more than 73,000 times on social media.

Fun day with the boys! Finding ice and using what we can. ���� @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/WpG5bDPzWN — Tyson Langelaar (@TysonLangelaar) November 30, 2020

The Olympic Oval in Calgary reopened to Speed Skating Canada on Monday but the facility remains without ice as a result of a mechanical issue that was identified early in the fall. Repairs are underway but the ice is not expected to be reinstalled until January.

Canada's displaced long track speedskating team participated in a two-week training camp in Fort St. John, B.C. in early November.