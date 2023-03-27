School bus involved in crash on southern Alberta highway

Police are investigating after a school bus, loaded with students on their way to school, was involved in a crash near Coalhurst.

RCMP were called to the scene, at the intersection of Township Road 10-2 and Range Road 232, northwest of the community at 8:50 a.m.

Officials say a pick up truck and a school bus had collided.

The bus was taking children to school at the time, but luckily none of the students were hurt.

There is no information on how many students were on board at the time but police confirm that all the students arrived safely.

The truck driver did sustain serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.