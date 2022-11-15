Sean Chu's deputy mayor duties removed; Gondek says he photographed her licence plate

Calgary city council has removed Coun. Sean Chu from his deputy mayor duties and has forwarded a Calgary Police Commission report to the province to ask the premier whether her government can take further action to remove the Ward 4 representative.

The meeting comes as Mayor Jyoti Gondek learned she was to miss a December meeting, which would have meant Chu would be mayor and chair the meeting.

The meeting he was supposed to chair was going to be one in which a declaration of remembrance and action on violence against women was made.

She said that meeting may be inappropriate for Chu to attend, especially considering recent controversy involving the Ward 4 councillor.

Chu was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1997 when he was 34 years old and a serving member of the Calgary Police Service. Chu admitted to having sexual encounters with the underage girl.

Furthermore, Gondek said she was alerted about some strange behaviour by Chu. It’s alleged that Chu took photos of her personal vehicle licence plate in a secured area.

She called it a security issue and she's concerned for her safety.

“I am not comfortable liaising with Coun. Chu's office or entrusting him with the responsibilities of deputy mayor,” she said.

“I am well aware that my own experience pales in comparison to what others have had to go through. It should, however, demonstrate that working with this individual has jeopardized my safety and created fear of reprisal for speaking out.”

Gondek says she learned of this from a member of the public, and that she did not alert the city's integrity commissioner, but someone else did.

"I didn't want an apology, I want this man to not be able to do this job. I want him to resign," Gondek said.

CHU APOLOGIZES

Chu has agreed to step down as deputy mayor for December – Coun. Andre Chabot will step into the role instead.

In May, Coun. Courtney Walcott will do so.

Chu apologized to Gondek in council chambers.

“I want to publicly apologize to the mayor for what I have done. I don't want to bore the public with my reasoning, but I just want to let you know that I accept the punishment, which is I am not allowed to park in executive parking – I park in the public parkade,” he said.

Gondek did not accept.

“I appreciate you making the apology. I will not accept it, Coun. Chu. You have chosen to apologize only today, when I have made this public,” she said.

In chambers, Coun. Kourtney Penner also spoke on the matter.

“Safety in our city is paramount, and that includes around this horseshoe (council table),” she said.

“We have a responsibility, I believe, to look out for each other, and each other's safety.

“What I hear today astonishes me and disappoints me.”

REPORT SENT TO PROVINCE

Gondek has put forth a motion and council unanimously agreed to send the provincial government a copy of a report done by the Police Commission that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into Chu.

No criminal charges were laid as a result of the investigation into the allegations, but he was convicted on one of two counts of discreditable conduct. The Law Enforcement Review Board issued a letter of reprimand to Chu.

The Calgary Police Commission has since stated that the internal investigation into the matter was improperly performed and errors were made.

Chu was re-elected as the representative for Ward 4 in 2021, and there were immediate calls for his resignation.

His fellow council members voted 9-6 in the weeks that followed in favour of removing a minimum requirement on how many councillors were on each committee. The move paved the way for the blocking of Chu from serving on boards, committees and commissions.

Gondek did not participate in the swearing-in ceremony for Chu.

-With files from Ryan White