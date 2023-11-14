Search in Dover connected to deadly Marlborough Park shooting, Calgary police confirm

Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night is connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. and left one man dead.

Three hours later, police used social media to warn the public about an "ongoing incident" in Dover, at 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E., and asked people to avoid the area.

Officers, including the tactical team, contained an area around two duplexes while they executed search warrants.

A resident who has lived in the area for almost three decades agreed to speak with CTV News under the promise of anonymity, saying the duplexes have been problematic in the past.

"Absolutely terrifying to see all the police and the SWAT team around our neighbourhood," she said.

"Ten years they’ve had issues before with the police. The police are always at the house."

She says police were in her backyard as part of the investigation Monday night.

"I had locks on my gates and they broke those, so it makes me feel very nervous that they were in my yard," she said. "They had the helicopters out and they located them. So, the community is happy that at least the ones that were being bad in our neighbourhood are locked up somewhere at the moment."

Police have not confirmed any arrests but say the situation in Dover is connected to their investigation into Monday's shooting death at the Trans Canada Centre.

Calgary police have responded to five shootings throughout the city in the past four days.

Investigators are asking for anyone with dash-cam forage or CCTV from the following areas on Monday to call them at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.