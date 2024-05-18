CALGARY
Calgary

    • Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot

    Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.

    Friday at around noon, officers received a report of the incident, which took place at the store at 300 Veterans Blvd in Airdrie.

    Police say a 2-year-old broke loose from a parent, ran into the parking lot and was hit on the front driver side of a vehicle, which didn’t remain on scene.

    The child didn’t appear to have any serious injuries, they added.

    The vehicle is reported to have been an older model navy blue hatchback, possibly a Subaru Justy, Mazda 323 or similar model.

    The driver was described as a man with a pale complexion in his mid-20s to early 30s, with black hair and a beard.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading P3 Tips app.

