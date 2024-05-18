Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
Friday at around noon, officers received a report of the incident, which took place at the store at 300 Veterans Blvd in Airdrie.
Police say a 2-year-old broke loose from a parent, ran into the parking lot and was hit on the front driver side of a vehicle, which didn’t remain on scene.
The child didn’t appear to have any serious injuries, they added.
The vehicle is reported to have been an older model navy blue hatchback, possibly a Subaru Justy, Mazda 323 or similar model.
The driver was described as a man with a pale complexion in his mid-20s to early 30s, with black hair and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abuse allegations: A timeline of key events
In the six months since singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, a wave of similar cases and public allegations against one of the most influential music moguls of the past three decades have occurred.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman slashes attacker with seatbelt cutter in Edmonton road rage incident Friday: EPS
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray Saturday as rain dampens wildfire activity
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
-
2024 Victoria Day: Things to do in and around Edmonton over the long weekend
Monday May 20 is Victoria Day, meaning a long weekend for many and there are plenty of fun things to do in and around Edmonton.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
-
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
Vancouver
-
'Hardest game we're ever going to play': Canucks ready for Game 6 in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks say they're not looking ahead to a possible Game 7 on Monday, nor to a potential first trip to the Western Conference final since 2011.
-
Pattullo Bridge no longer closing Saturday night after construction work finishes early
The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing overnight Saturday after construction work that was scheduled to shut it down northbound finished early.
-
Police investigating after fisherman stabbed in Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a stabbing that took place in the city Thursday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Saskatoon
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
Regina
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
-
U of R students, staff coordinate in support of ending violence in Gaza, West Bank
A group of students along with faculty members from the University of Regina (U of R) held a peaceful sit-in to show their support for the people of Gaza and the West Bank on Friday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
Toronto
-
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
-
Man fatally shot in car outside house in Brampton
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
-
Police release photo of suspect who allegedly smashed windows, doors of North York synagogue
Toronto police have released a photo of an individual suspected of smashing windows and glass doors of a North York synagogue on Friday, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.
Montreal
-
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
-
Montreal businessman writes scathing letter to government to care for homeless population
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
-
Man killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood in first of two stabbings overnight
Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
-
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
-
Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
Winnipeg
-
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
-
Teen arrested for using bear spray during convenience store robbery: Winnipeg police
A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he used a can of bear spray while trying to rob a store on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
VIA Rail service delayed for hours due to suspicious package investigation in Kingston, Ont.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
St.Laurent Station remains closed Saturday, here's the alternative
Though the rail service Saturday will launch as planned, St-Laurent Station remains closed after finding evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination during a regular inspection on the ceiling tiles on Friday, OC Transpo says.
-
The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death of 28-year-old woman
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
-
Slo-Pitch fundraiser for Special Olympics returns to Barrie
Hundreds participated in Saturday's 'Slo-Pitch for Special Olympics' softball tournament.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
-
Event in New Hamburg Ont. trains dogs to detect human remains
A farm in New Hamburg became the training grounds for the event teaching dogs and their owners advanced tracking and detection skills.
-
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
London
-
London Knights celebrate OHL Championship with hundreds of fans at Budweiser Gardens
There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.
-
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
-
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
-
Pro-Palestinian protestor laments UWindsor president's absence from recent meeting amid ongoing campus encampment
Protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Windsor campus say the school's president was absent from a recent meeting with school administration.
-
Small plane crashes just outside Toronto
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.