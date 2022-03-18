Search underway for missing Calgary man last seen near Mount Royal University

The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to be on the lookout for a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Robert Lake was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day on Richardson Road S.W., in the community of Lincoln Park, just west of the Mount Royal University campus.

Lake's family has not heard from him since and there are concerns for his well-being.

The missing man is described as:

Approximately 152 centimetres (5' ) tall;

Having a slim build;

Having brown hair;

Having a thin beard; and,

Having freckles.

Lake frequently uses Calgary Transit and is known to travel on both CTrains and buses.

Anyone with information regarding Lake's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.