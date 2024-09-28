CALGARY
    • Second Annual All My Relations Healing Powwow set for BMO Centre

    The All My Relations Healing Powwow takes place Sept. 28, 2024, at the BMO Centre in Calgary. The All My Relations Healing Powwow takes place Sept. 28, 2024, at the BMO Centre in Calgary.
    The All My Relations Healing Powwow begins Saturday afternoon at the BMO Centre in Calgary.

    Dancers from across Alberta and beyond will participate in the powwow.

    "We are thrilled to announce that Sorrel Rider (Siksika) will be the Host Drum alongside invited drum groups Eya-Hey Nakoda (Stoney Nakoda), Pipestem Kreek (Tsuut’ina) and Blackfoot Confederacy (Treaty 7 Area)," the release read.

    The grand entry begins at 1 p.m., and the event runs until 6 p.m. in Hall A2 at the BMO Centre.

