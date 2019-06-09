Participants of a parade celebrating people with disabilities walked, danced and did everything in between on their way through downtown Calgary on Sunday.

The Disability Pride Parade, organized by the Disability Pride Alberta Foundation, celebrates and raises awareness about residents with disabilities, their friends, family and support systems.

The event began at Bankers Hall at 11 a.m. and participants made their way to Olympic Plaza for a special performance with music and speakers.

This is the second year for the event and organizers say the support has been "extremely inspiring."

"People have fun, celebrate who they are and share their stories with one another. It engages and strengthens the community," said Andrea van Vugt, director of the Disability Pride Alberta Foundation in a release.

More information about the organization's work can be found online.