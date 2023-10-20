Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences

Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) said the arrest of the 15-year-old suspect on Oct. 13 was made in connection with an ongoing investigation into national security.

In late June, Mounties announced charges against another Calgary youth, whose arrest was linked to Zakarya Rida Hussein, a 20-year-old man who allegedly posted a TikTok video illustrating how to make a bomb.

The accused in this latest update is also connected to Hussein, though police did not say how.

Neither teen is being named according to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police did not release any further details about the charges.