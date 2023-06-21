Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation

Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.

Hussein faces several terrorism-related charges for allegedly posting a TikTok video that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al Qaeda and ISIS.

According to court documents, Hussein posted a bomb-making video on May 14, which also happened to be his 20th birthday.

On Wednesday, RCMP revealed a second person has also been arrested and is facing a terrorism-related charge.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody on June 15 following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and the Calgary Police Service.

The youth has appeared in court, charged with a fear of terrorism offence.

RCMP say the youth was released from custody pending a future court appearance and is subject to a "number of strict conditions."

"As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be making any further comments at this time," RCMP said a news release.