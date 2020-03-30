CALGARY -- The McKenzie Towne Continuing Care facility has had another death due to COVID-19. Monday afternoon, Alberta’s top physician, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed a woman in her seventies as the latest victim, bringing the total death count to two in that facility.

The woman was one of five COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta announced Monday by Hinshaw.

"These are worrying numbers. We must redouble our efforts to protect those who are most vulnerable to the effects of the virus,” she said.

It was also confirmed that 36 residents and five staff members are confirmed or presumed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Judy Olson’s 88-year-old mother is among the people who’ve tested positive and is worried.

“This could be it for her,” said Olson.

“We don’t know. We are trying to stay positive.”

Olson and her brother Mark Litwiller joined a handful of community members to show support for staff members and residents.

“I applaud them. I can’t imagine the stress they’re going through and we need to support them,” said Olson.

“They’re doing the best they can and she’s getting everything she needs. She’s very comfortable,” said Litwiller.

A second senior care facility has also been impacted by COVID-19.

Father Lacombe Care Centre has confirmed one of their staff members tested positive and declared surveillance outbreak status for the building.

In a statement, Audrey Clancy with Father Lacombe Care Society said, “This means that all outbreak protocol measures are put in to place and every resident is closely monitored for changes in health status, mainly related to influenza-like illness (temperature, cough, sore throat and fatigue).”

Both facilities are being monitored and efforts are being made to contain the virus. Some staff members work in multiple facilities but at this point Dr. Mark Joffe with Alberta Health Services says there isn’t a call from the province to change that.

“The decision currently is that we can’t restrict individuals from working in multiple settings. If anyone has symptoms we expect them to stay home and self isolate,” he said.