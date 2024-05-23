Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.

It happened at roughly 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Police say the victim, a man in his 70s, was using a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 47 Street and Memorial Drive S.E. when he was hit by a black BMW X5 travelling east along Memorial Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left before police arrived, eventually abandoning the vehicle.

On Thursday, police said it's now believed a second vehicle, a white sedan, was travelling beside the black BMW just before the collision.

"While we are still reviewing evidence in this case, it appears that the BMW involved in the collision was overtaking the white sedan moments prior to striking the pedestrian,” said Sgt. Colin Foster in a news release.

"We believe the driver of the white sedan may have crucial information for our investigation."

Anyone with information on the crash, or who has dash-cam video of it, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.