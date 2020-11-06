CALGARY -- Another unit at Calgary's Rockyview General Hospital has been added to an outbreak list and three more cases of COVID-19 have been found in city hospitals, Alberta Health Services says.

Details of the spread of infection at Calgary's hospitals was released on the AHS website Friday.

Officials say the second section of the hospital, also a general medicine unit, was put on 'outbreak' statue on Nov. 5 after two cases of COVID-19 were discovered there.

The cases include a patient and a health-care worker, but no further information has been released.

Another positive case of COVID-19, in a staff member, has also been found at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

There is no change in the number of cases at Foothills Medical Centre.