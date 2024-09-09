Senior dead after being hit by car in Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

At 1:05 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 2 near Edmonton Trail in Airdrie.

Officials say the victim, who was from Airdrie, was hit by a southbound vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in Calgary but later died.

The driver and four passengers were not hurt.

Airdrie RCMP are asking that anyone who has information or security footage of the incident to contact them by calling 403-945-7267.