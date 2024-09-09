CALGARY
Calgary

    • Senior dead after being hit by car in Airdrie

    Generic RCMP
    Share

    Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

    At 1:05 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 2 near Edmonton Trail in Airdrie.

    Officials say the victim, who was from Airdrie, was hit by a southbound vehicle.

    He was taken to hospital in Calgary but later died.

    The driver and four passengers were not hurt.

    Airdrie RCMP are asking that anyone who has information or security footage of the incident to contact them by calling 403-945-7267.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Overnight fire at controversial Barrie park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News