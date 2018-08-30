A woman and her two children were startled but unscathed after a vehicle crashed into the side of their home early Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the driver of a Pontiac Vibe lost control of the vehicle and collided with the home situated along Highway 512, just east of Highway 845, near the town to Coaldale.

“There’s extensive damage to the house,” said Sgt. Glenn Henry of the Coaldale RCMP. “The car literally went into one of the rooms of the house. The car has got severe front end and side damage.”

Sgt. Henry says the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it entered the ditch, went through a treed area, left the ground, crashed into the residence and became lodged in the building. The impact occurred in the northwest corner of the home where a child's bedroom is situated.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70's from the Coaldale area, was trapped in her vehicle and extricated by members of the Coaldale Fire Department. She was transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries considered serious but non-life threatening. As of Friday morning, the woman remained in hospital.

None of the occupants of the home were injured in the incident as they had been at the far end of the residence at the time of the crash..

The building was stabilized before an attempt was made to remove the vehicle from the home.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP detachment.

With files from CTV’s Zayn Jinah