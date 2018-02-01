A recent police investigation into a suspected stolen vehicle resulted in the reunion of a Calgary senior with her wheelchair but the chair cannot be utilized as several components are missing.

In the afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 30, members of the Calgary Police Service spotted a suspected stolen vehicle along 14 Street N.W. The vehicle was monitored from above by HAWCS members and officers tracked the vehicle to a location in the 4300 block of 38 Street N.E. in the community of Whitehorn.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested without incident from a home in the area.

While inside the residence, officers spotted a wheelchair that appeared out-of-place. A search of the serial number determined the Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair, worth nearly $10,000, had been stolen during a break-and-enter in Marlborough in October 2017.

“Someone smashed the door of the garage and stole my power chair,” said Verna Janzen. “I couldn’t believe someone would do that.”

On Wednesday, Janzen, who was 84 years old when her wheelchair was stolen, was reunited with her chair but her joy was short lived. Janzen says the wheelchair was her mode of transportation for travelling in her neighbourhood but its currently not operational. “Parts of it are missing. I can’t operate it,” said Janzen. "I don't know what I can do about that."

Janzen says the chair is without its charger and footrest.

Bill Medve, a friend of Janzen's, says the senior has been tied to her home since the theft of the power wheelchair.

"With the electric chair, you just hit go and it goes," said Medve. "In the manual chair, she can't use her arms to wheel around so she uses her feet. When you get on a bit of an incline, it makes it really difficult. Consequently, she doesn't go out by herself"

Medve says a service person will inspect Janzen's chair and will provide a quote on the cost of replacement parts.

Chase Arthur Neault, 29, has been charged in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation. Neault’s charges include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Dangerous driving

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance

Breaching a court condition (two counts)

The female suspect was released from custody and has not been charged.

Police continue to investigate the wheelchair and vehicle thefts.

Anyone having information about either theft is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.