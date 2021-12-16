Seniors giving back in the community

CALGARY -

You'll find John Gagnon in the woodworking shop at the Kerby Centre a lot this holiday season. He started making wooden snowmen in November, raising money to pay for supplies and tools in the shop.

"It gets me out of the house you know," said Gagnon. "Here we create things, we build things, we help others, this is what I like, and I feel very satisfied."

His snowmen come in three sizes and range from $20 to $30. He has some help from others to cut all the wood pieces.

"I do all the painting and this lady, she's 94 years old and she does all these decorations on the board so I have three people helping me," he said.

Kerby Centre CEO Larry Mathieson said so far almost $1,000 has been raised by the project. He said what Gagnon is doing is a big help to keep the lights on in the woodworking shop for everyone.

"The fundraising we do this month with those projects will actually cover off everything it costs us to run this (shop) through the year," said Mathieson.

QUILTING AND KNITTING

In the northeast at the Scenic Grande retirement residence, members of its quilting and knitting clubs made $2,500 selling their blankets at two different craft bazaars.

Grace Cooper has lived here for a year and has made hundreds of quilts. She was happy residents worked together to raise funds for the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

"I've been given so much myself and I just love to help people," said Cooper.

Carrie Steed-Cadman is the director of recreation at the facility.

"I've been doing this job for 20 years and this is the first time I've had a quilting club and it's just been amazing, they must have made at least 15 quilts."

Steed-Cadman said a portion of the money raised was used to buy clothing.

"We got an essential list of items needed for the womens' shelter and we went and got those items and then we're also given them $700," she said.

Residents and staff also collected food for the Calgary Food Bank. Donalene Kam said the work the food bank does is impressive and she's been a long-time supporter.

"Who wants to go around with an empty stomach you know, I just think how fortunate I am," said Kam. "I have three square meals a day and there's people not even getting one."

Steed-Cadman says many residents who were instrumental in the fundraising effort boarded a bus and helped deliver the food, money and clothing items to their charities of choice on December 16th.

"They've worked so hard all year and they've chosen the charities they've wanted to donate the money," said Steed-Cadman. "They're very excited to see the expressions and the thankfulness that they're going to see."

Residents of the Scenic Grande hope their fundraising efforts will spark others in Calgary to do the same for their communities during this holiday season.

"My goal is to do it again next year," said Cooper. "I'm hoping that I can encourage the residents here to step up and help (because) the most important thing is to help people that have less than you have."