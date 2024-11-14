CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.

    RCMP say the collision occurred in the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 836 on Thursday morning.

    Drivers are asked to use Range Roads 233 and 231 instead as the site of the crash is expected to be closed for some time. 

    "Please plan ahead and avoid the area if possible as traffic cannot proceed through at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available….

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News