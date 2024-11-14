Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller

Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.

RCMP say the collision occurred in the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 836 on Thursday morning.

Drivers are asked to use Range Roads 233 and 231 instead as the site of the crash is expected to be closed for some time.

"Please plan ahead and avoid the area if possible as traffic cannot proceed through at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available….