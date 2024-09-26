Serious crash closes southbound Deerfoot Trail

A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning, closing southbound Deerfoot Trail.

The road closed shortly before 4 a.m. and as of 6:30 a.m., it remains closed from 17 Avenue to Peigan Trail.

Police say a single vehicle was involved.

Just before the exit from Peigan Trail onto Deerfoot Trail, a heavily damaged white van could be seen.

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded.

The traffic unit is investigating and the CPS collision reconstruction truck is at the scene.

At this time, it’s not known what led to the crash.