CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closes southbound Deerfoot Trail

    Calgary police say a white van crashed on Deerfoot Trail on Sept. 26, 2024, sending a man to hospital in serious condition. Calgary police say a white van crashed on Deerfoot Trail on Sept. 26, 2024, sending a man to hospital in serious condition.
    Share

    A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning, closing southbound Deerfoot Trail.

    The road closed shortly before 4 a.m. and as of 6:30 a.m., it remains closed from 17 Avenue to Peigan Trail.

    Police say a single vehicle was involved.

    Just before the exit from Peigan Trail onto Deerfoot Trail, a heavily damaged white van could be seen.

    The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded.

    The traffic unit is investigating and the CPS collision reconstruction truck is at the scene.

    At this time, it’s not known what led to the crash.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News