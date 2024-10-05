CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail

    First responders can be seen at a crash on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary on Oct. 5, 2024. (CTV News Calgary) First responders can be seen at a crash on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary on Oct. 5, 2024. (CTV News Calgary)
    Share

    Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision along northbound Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue Southeast.

    According to YYC Transportation in a post on X, the collision is blocking the right lane.

    The CTV Calgary Sky watch camera shows one car upside down in the ditch and another that appears to have hit a pole, in addition to numerous emergency vehicles on scene.

    At 7:06 p.m., Calgary police tweeted that Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed at Peigan Trail S.E. to 17 Avenue S.E. 

    There are also long lines of vehicles slowly heading northbound past the scene, so drivers may want to avoid the area if possible.

    This is a developing story. More to come …

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Car flies into B.C. backyard, lands upside down

    A driver suffered only minor injuries after going airborne in a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, the car eventually landing on its roof in someone’s backyard.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News