Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail

Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision along northbound Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue Southeast.

According to YYC Transportation in a post on X, the collision is blocking the right lane.

The CTV Calgary Sky watch camera shows one car upside down in the ditch and another that appears to have hit a pole, in addition to numerous emergency vehicles on scene.

At 7:06 p.m., Calgary police tweeted that Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed at Peigan Trail S.E. to 17 Avenue S.E.

There are also long lines of vehicles slowly heading northbound past the scene, so drivers may want to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More to come …