Serious crash on Deerfoot Trail cleared, traffic moving along

    A man was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning that closed southbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours.

    The road closed shortly before 4 a.m. because of a single-vehicle crash near 17 Avenue.

    Just before the exit from Peigan Trail onto Deerfoot Trail, a heavily damaged white van could be seen.

    The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded.

    The traffic unit is investigating. At this time, it’s not known what led to the crash.

    The road was reopened at about 8 a.m.

