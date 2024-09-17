Severe thunderstorms possible in southern Alberta Tuesday

Usually severe thunderstorms are confined to the summer months in southern Alberta mainly due to our latitude.

Severe storms require a certain amount of energy and water vapour, and these components generally increase in seasons with more sunlight and warmer days.

Recent above seasonal temperatures will act as a contributing factor to the potential development of severe storms in southeastern Alberta Tuesday. A southerly flow and intense variable winds are also expected to enhance the risk of thunderstorm development.

If storms do develop the greatest threats include stronger winds, heavy rain and damaging hail. Communities in central and southern Alberta could be impacted, including Calgary.

Outside of that risk, Tuesday will be warm and similar to Monday. There will be a few more clouds throughout the day Tuesday and winds will be slightly stronger – but both daytime highs and overnight lows are expected to remain above average.

A shifting weather pattern at the end of the week will inhibit daytime highs from reaching those same values, so much so – that the maximum temperature in Calgary on Friday will be 10 degrees colder than Thursday, and six degrees below seasonal.