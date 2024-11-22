Sexual assault charge against Banff councillor Hugh Pettigrew withdrawn

The Crown has withdrawn a sexual assault charge against Banff councillor Hugh Pettigrew and agreed to a common law peace bond.

The Crown agreed to the common law peace bond in a Canmore court appearance on Wednesday.

A justice can issue a common law peace bond where there is information sufficient to justify a reasonable apprehension of a breach of the peace.

Pettigrew released a written statement saying he was pleased with the agreement.

"I am grateful for a positive outcome regarding the false allegations made against me,” he said.

“I have always maintained my innocence in regard to this allegation, and the charge against me is now withdrawn.

“I have accepted a common peace bond resolution (and now) my family and me can move on from this terrible ordeal.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to my family for their unwavering trust in me and to all the members of my community who have shown continuous support throughout this process.

“As I move forward, I remain committed to serving our community with integrity and dedication. I will continue to focus on our shared goals and work for the betterment of my community of Banff.”

Pettigrew was charged Jan. 30, 2024.

He continued to serve as a Banff councillor throughout the investigation.