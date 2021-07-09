CALGARY -- More than 30 years after a woman was sexually assaulted in her southeast home, charges have been laid against the man who allegedly attacked her.

According to police, a masked man broke into a home in the community of Southview on the morning of May 4, 1991. A woman and her toddler were inside at the time and the intruder allegedly sexually assaulted the young mother before running off.

Investigators were unsuccessful in their efforts to identify the man for decades until advancements in DNA technology provided a genetic fingerprint of the culprit.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Thomas Craig Brodie was arrested at an undisclosed location. He faces charges of:

Break-and-enter;

Sexual assault;

Disguise with intent; and,

Forcible confinement.

"Forensic technology has advanced significantly since this sexual assault occurred," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative unit in a statement. "We never give up on these investigations, regardless of how much time has passed. Our investigators are dedicated to examining these cold cases to seek justice for victims of sexual assault."

Brodie is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.