'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged

The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.

"In the last couple of years the violence has increased," said Jacquie Meyer, with Eastside Victory Outreach.

"I would say the sexual violence is on the rise."

Meyer says she sees and speaks with women from Calgary's sex trade daily, building personal bonds with them.

She advocates for them and is a bridge for them to speak, if they are afraid to speak with police.

"We're located in one of Calgary's last prostitution scrolls… right in the heart of Forest Lawn," said Meyer.

Mantha faces 16 charges related to three women he allegedly sexually assaulted. Their identities are protected under a publication ban.

According to court documents, Mantha faces charges of drugging two of the three women, sexually assaulting and unlawfully confining them all.

One of the victims was sexually assaulted twice in the matter of several weeks in April 2022.

He also faces a charge of kidnapping one of the women and charges of sexually assaulting one victim using a handgun and another with a knife or imitation of one.

"These women are very vulnerable," said Meyer.

"They're in a position – it's survival sex out here. We deal with a lot of addictions. There's a lot of crisis and trauma that is why these women are where they're at."

Meyer says she's proud of the women coming forward to police to share their stories.

"The courage that those women took to come forward was so encouraging," she said.

"That's something (the assaults) that we hear on a weekly basis here, unfortunately."

Calgary police executed a search warrant April 6, on a 10-acre rural property along Vale View Road in Rocky View County.

The search turned up thousands of pieces of evidence over the span of five days.

Mantha was renting one shop on the property from the land and homeowners to store stuff and live in.

Calgary's top cop says it's a "complex" investigation.

"It's come together over a number of months, where multiple complainants have come forward," said Chief Const. Mark Neufeld.

"And, ultimately, the information has led us to the individual who was charged in the property that we searched."

Neufeld says there is definitely a possibility that there could be more victims.

"We definitely would like to hear from those folks now. That's really, really important."

Act Alberta provides direct services to individuals who have experienced either labour or sex trafficking.

Executive director Kate Price says more supports are needed for these women.

"So the ability for people to access the resources they need, so that they're not as vulnerable to exploitation is really the key to ensuring that people have the agency to make thoughtful decisions," said Price.

Mantha remains in police custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.