Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Alberta; no clear reason why as of yet

LETHBRIDGE -

Alberta Health Services is warning of rising rates of STIs in the province.

The problem is alarming doctors, but there isn't a clear reason yet as to why rates are increasing.

"It's difficult to assert with any certainty the immediate cause of this. Typically, there's multiple causes. And we're also seeing these trends go up over time, not just within one year," said Dr. Vivien Suttorp, medical officer for the AHS south zone.

According to the Government of Alberta’s 2021 annual report for sexually transmitted infections and HIV, infection rates for several diseases increased between 2020 and 2021.

Gonorrhea increased 2.4 per cent to 5,010 cases in 2021.

HIV saw a much larger increase, jumping 25.4 per cent with 242 cases reported in 2021.

Infectious Syphilis also rose dramatically, with 27.6 per cent more cases when compared to 2020 for a total of 3,209.

"We've seen the rise of all sexually transmitted diseases basically across the province," Suttorp said.

One infection of particular concern for AHS is congenital syphilis, which is when a pregnant woman infected with syphilis passes the infection to their child in utero.

The rate of congenital syphilis has risen sharply over the past several years – the rate per 100,000 live births in 2017 was just 13.1 but by 2021 had risen to 144.9.

AHS says it's important for individuals to get tested for STIs even if they don't have symptoms, as some infections can stay dormant for years without showing any.

"The testing is really recommended on an individual basis on individuals activities. So for some higher risk, we would recommend every three months testing," Suttorp said.

Information on how and where to get tested, and access to treatment can be found on AHS' Sexual and Reproductive Health website.