CALGARY -- The go-kart tracks and mini-golf course at a family fun centre in southeast Calgary will not reopen to the public as ownership has decided to permanently close the facility.

The decision to make the temporary closure permanent was announced in a statement posted on the Shakers Fun Centre website.

As of March 9th, 2020, Shakers Fun Centre closed due to the risks related to the Coronavirus.

Based on the economic situation in Calgary and the unknowns of the Coronavirus and the impact we feel it will make to our business, we have decided to close our doors permanently.

Christine Buhr, president of Shakers Family Fun Centre, tells CTV News that she appreciates the patronage of Calgarians over the years and efforts are underway to refund 2020 passes.

"As a small local family business we want to thank Calgarians for supporting us for the past 15 years," said Buhr.

Season pass holders who require additional information are encouraged to email Shakers.