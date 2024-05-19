Shakespeare comedy takes the stage in Calgary for a spring romp

Calgary’s lean, mean Shakespeare Company is back with a new production of one of the Bard’s most popular plays.

The Shakespeare Company have teamed up with Hit & Myth Productions to present A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Calgary.

The comedy is a whimsical and enchanting love story set in an enchanted forest. It features mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, star-crossed lovers and a few bumbling actors in a play that seeks to defy those who think Shakespeare's plays are all tragic, wordy downers full of depressed kings with bad intentions.

“There are plenty of reasons why A Midsummer Night’s Dream remains one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. Written at the height of Shakespeare’s powers as a romantic poet, this play adds layers of fantasy and comedy with an ease that is really remarkable when you consider that nothing quite like it had ever been written before. And nothing quite like it has ever been written since,” said Richard Beaune, The Shakespeare Company’s artistic producer, in a media release.

“The ease with which the play leaps across styles and genres is a marvel to hear, and when you give it to a great team of actors, directors and designers, like the ones we’ve assembled for this production, you can expect a play that will lift off the stage and into your hearts,” added Beaune.

The Shakespeare Company is teaming up with Hit & Myth Productions artistic director Joel Cochrane, who is also performing in the show in the roles of Oberon and Theseus.

“I have always loved A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Hit & Myth Productions are thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of this collaboration," said Cochrane.."Faeries, magic, mayhem-inducing lust and passion, unpredictable twists and turn - not just another Saturday night in Calgary!”

The production is directed by Edmonton’s Ron Jenkins.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs through June 1 at Vertigo Studio in the Calgary Tower.

For tickets and info, go here.