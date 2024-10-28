Shania Twain coming to Calgary to kick off Stampede 2025

Shania Twain is coming to Calgary to help kick off Stampede.

The Grammy-award-winning singer will be playing the Saddledome on July 5, 2025, to mark the start of “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. MDT. Concert tickets also grant you access to Stampede Park on the day of the event.

Calgary Stampede 2025 is scheduled to run from July 4-13.

Twain last played in Calgary in November 2023 as part of her Queen of Me Tour.

She is currently taking up residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with several shows scheduled through February.