CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shania Twain coming to Calgary to kick off Stampede 2025

    Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Share

    Shania Twain is coming to Calgary to help kick off Stampede.

    The Grammy-award-winning singer will be playing the Saddledome on July 5, 2025, to mark the start of “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. MDT. Concert tickets also grant you access to Stampede Park on the day of the event.

    Calgary Stampede 2025 is scheduled to run from July 4-13.

    Twain last played in Calgary in November 2023 as part of her Queen of Me Tour.

    She is currently taking up residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with several shows scheduled through February.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News