'Sharing our love': Greenhouse hands out free plants to support local food banks

Those looking to get a jump-start on their vegetable gardens will soon be able to pick up a free plant from a Calgary greenhouse.

The Highfield Farm says it has a number of vegetable plants grown especially for this season and they're all up for grabs on Thursday afternoon.

Staff say its part of the business' Plant, Grow, Share a Row initiative, which encourages local gardeners to donate a portion of their harvests to local food banks.

"Highfield Farm is all about food growing and sharing our love of agriculture and community," said Highfield's operations manager Heather Ramshaw in a statement.

"We have done our own field plantings and had our sale and, thanks to the greatness of our greenhouse, we still have veggie plants available."

The giveaway is limited to three plants per household while non-profit organizations are welcome to select 10 plants to help boost their harvests.

The plants range from peppers to melons, as wells as herbs and more.

Highfield Farm says work from its team of 140 volunteers were able to produce 907 kilograms (2,000 pounds) of fresh produce to distribute through the community.

The giveaway takes place on June 1 between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Highfield Farm Greenhouse, located at 1920 Highfield Cres. S.E.