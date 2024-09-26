'Sharing some inspiration': Neurodivergent dancers head to major performing arts festival

Dancers in Calgary have been invited to showcase a disability-centred creation for one of the world's largest performing arts festivals.

"What I like about disability dance is everyone is included," said Alicia Morrison, National accessArts Centre artist/dancer.

The National accessArts Centre in Calgary will be showcased at the Seoul Performing Arts Festival, with two performances by a team of neurodivergent dancers working with choreographers from South Korea.

"(It) shows talents of artists of disability, to go on this main stage, and I think it's going to be very inspiring," said Sinae Rha, Project YYIN choreographer.

The performance in Seoul, titled Camera Lucida, will be the centre's 23rd large global presentation in six years.

"It's prioritizing the voices of a group we don't get to hear from often. We get to experience their creative abilities, their skills," said Ashley Brodeur, National accessArts Centre manager of performing Arts.

"It's really amazing to have it in a place like South Korea because they invest a lot of money and resources into disability arts."

Alicia Morrison is excited for her first performance overseas.

"It's so awesome. People on the other side of the planet get to be part of our parties and shows," she said.

Being neurodivergent means these dancers' brains work differently, which comes with challenges and strengths.

"They're all very unique (with) kinetic abilities which cannot be copied by non-disabled dancers and that makes a very special quality that can go on stage," Rha said.

Morrison is not just a performer.

She and the other dancers helped create and choreograph the performance.

She will also lead a dance workshop overseas.

"Sharing some inspiration," she said.

More than a month ahead of the festival, both performances are already sold out.

For more about The National accessArts Centre and the performance, visit https://accessarts.ca/news/camera-lucida/.