CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shark-infested snow? Calgary man makes eye-catching winter sculptures

    Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures. Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures.
    Share

    A snow shark along Memorial Drive has some drivers doing a double take.

    Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures.

    Emerging from the snow near 15th Street and Memorial Drive N.W. is a large grey shark, boasting pearly white teeth and a fake skeleton arm caught in those chompers.

    "It took about nine hours [to build] with my son helping, too," Lowe said.

    "I often build them on my front lawn and I wanted to build one here to help promote my friend's new listing."

    Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures.

    Lowe has been exploring art as a hobby for about a decade and has been working on his snow sculpting skills for the past four years.

    He has made larger-than-life snow sculptures of owls, sea turtles and even Spongebob Squarepants.

    "Everyone has that grind commute, so [the snow shark] gives them a chuckle on the way by and people out in the community come and check it out."

    With warm temperatures returning by the weekend, this snow shark will likely only stick around for a couple more days.

    Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures have created the perfect conditions for Zach Lowe to make one of his realistic snow sculptures.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

    It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News