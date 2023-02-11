Shawnee Kish to perform with CPO Saturday night

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra announced a change for its Saturday night Songwriter Spotlight performance.

Due to illness, Celeigh Cardinal won't be performing Saturday night with the orchestra, but Shawnee Kish will be there to sing with the orchestra led by conductor Lucas Waldin.

Kish was named an "Artist You Need to Know" by Billboard magazine.

Sunday night Aysanabee will perform at the spotlight as a special guest through a partnership with the Calgary Folk Music Festival.

Sunday night Aysanabee will perform at the spotlight as a special guest through a partnership with the Calgary Folk Music Festival. (Photo courtesy Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra)

Ticket holders with questions or concerns can email the symphony at info@calgaryphil.com.