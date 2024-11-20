‘She’s an entertainer through and through’: 100-year-old Calendar Girl steals the show in Nanton

There is quite the buzz around the small southern Alberta town of Nanton over its fall stage production, and for more reasons than one.

Chinook Singers and Players (CSP) is performing Calendar Girls, which features some comedic nudity, but it’s a surprise return of a secret cast member that has the town talking.

Bridget Jones turns 101 years old next month and is returning to the spotlight for the first time in 17 years.

“It’ll be rather fun I think,” the centenarian told CTV News ahead of the production’s opening night Wednesday.

CSP has been teasing the town about a secret star leading up to the show online, after Jones agreed to act in the play.

“It’s hard to turn down an opportunity that comes,” said Jones, who is no stranger to the stage. “The acting, either you make the most of yourself or you don’t.”

She was the founder of the CSP around four decades ago, going on to act, direct, and help put on hundreds of shows in that time.

Jones, originally from England, was visiting Alberta in 1955 on a trip to see the Rocky Mountains and never left.

“Somehow Nanton stuck, or I stuck to Nanton,” she said. “It was good because the community really rallied around in those days because there wasn’t much to do and really supported it (the theatre company).”

Calendar Girls is based on a true story that was adapted into a Hollywood hit about a group of English women who put together a calendar of nude photographs to help raise money after one of their husbands gets diagnosed with cancer.

“When it came to the part of Lady Cravenshire we went, ‘you know who would fit that role to a tee? (Bridget!)’” said past president Sue Moore, who is also playing the lead role of Annie. “She’s an entertainer through and through and she’s always just ready to share her talents.”

A town treasure

The cast and crew describe Jones as a town treasure and anticipate a big turnout once word gets around southern Alberta.

Among the crowd attending opening night will be Jones’ children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“I’m excited because she is one of the founding community members that has had her hand in the school board, the CSP, Chinook Choir, she’s a big asset to this community," said Shea Christie, the new president of the CSP.

"So, just having her on stage and having this a secret I hope will generate some good positive energy in our community and celebrate and honour her."

In a nod to the production, the crew carefully crafted its own calendar with funds going to cancer and palliative care centers in High River and in Claresholm.

While there will be nudity and carefully placed objects on stage and in the calendar, Christy assures the audience it is tastefully done.

“There will be nudity but we’ve worked really hard, so nothing is seen that shouldn’t be seen,” he said. “It speaks to their bravery, their courage, and also their tenacity.”

The CSP’ production of Calendar Girls debuts Wednesday night at the Nanton Memorial Community Centre and runs until November 23rd.

You can find more details for the calendar and tickets to the show on the group’s Facebook page