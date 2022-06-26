Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation

Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation

A man was shot in the leg outside a southeast Calgary business on Saturday night. A man was shot in the leg outside a southeast Calgary business on Saturday night.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.

Firefighters work at the scene at a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina