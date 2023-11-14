CALGARY
Calgary

    • Short burst of winter weather on the way Wednesday

    Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, as a short burst of winter weather brings cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries.

    At 8 a.m. it will feel like -7C with the wind chill. In the afternoon, a high of 3C. A high of 2C is normal for this time of year, to put that in perspective.

    By 3 p.m., Calgary gets into the chance of flurries. We will likely see on-off flurries until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

    Calgary weather day planner for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

    Calgary will be on the east edge of the snowfall, so one to three centimetres of snow is possible in YYC, with higher amounts expected to the west and to the far south.

    Calgary snowfall forecast for Thursday, Nov. 16.

    After this wintery Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again.

    It will be windy most days this week but winds out of the southwest will knock our temperatures back into the double digits by Friday.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 15-19.

    Enjoy skiing in fresh snow, golfing this week and long walks. Take advantage of this mild November!

    Lorraine Weller sent this beautiful sunrise pic in and calls it “Sky Lines.”

    Sky Lines, submitted by Lorraine Weller.

    She took this from the Foothills Hospital on Monday. Thanks for sharing Lorraine!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News