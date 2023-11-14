Short burst of winter weather on the way Wednesday

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, as a short burst of winter weather brings cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries.

At 8 a.m. it will feel like -7C with the wind chill. In the afternoon, a high of 3C. A high of 2C is normal for this time of year, to put that in perspective.

By 3 p.m., Calgary gets into the chance of flurries. We will likely see on-off flurries until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Calgary weather day planner for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Calgary will be on the east edge of the snowfall, so one to three centimetres of snow is possible in YYC, with higher amounts expected to the west and to the far south.

Calgary snowfall forecast for Thursday, Nov. 16.

After this wintery Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again.

It will be windy most days this week but winds out of the southwest will knock our temperatures back into the double digits by Friday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 15-19.

Enjoy skiing in fresh snow, golfing this week and long walks. Take advantage of this mild November!

Lorraine Weller sent this beautiful sunrise pic in and calls it “Sky Lines.”

Sky Lines, submitted by Lorraine Weller.

She took this from the Foothills Hospital on Monday. Thanks for sharing Lorraine!