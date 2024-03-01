CALGARY
    • Short-term free parking at Calgary International Airport returns

    Guests at the Calgary International Airport who are picking up or dropping off loved ones will be able to enjoy some free parking again. (File) Guests at the Calgary International Airport who are picking up or dropping off loved ones will be able to enjoy some free parking again. (File)
    Those who are picking up or dropping off loved ones at the Calgary International Airport will find it a little bit easier to do so now that the facility is allowing free parking in some lots.

    Beginning Friday, guests are allowed to park for free in the short-term lots in the P1 and P2 parkades for 20 minutes or less.

    The initiative is supposed to "enhance the guest experience and improve traffic flow," officials said.

    "Bringing back free short-term parking is another way we can make access to our airport even more seamless," said Chris Miles, chief operations officer in a news release.

    "Not only will it create better pick-up and drop-off experiences for our guests, but it will also enhance operational efficiency by improving traffic flow on the arrivals level."

    The service is only available for drive-up vehicles and cannot be pre-booked.

    After the 20 minutes is up, guests will be charged $5 per additional 20 minutes they remain parked.

    Anyone who knows they would need more time can use the nearby Cell Phone Lot.

    The short-term free parking will be in place year-round.

    More information can be found on YYC's website.

