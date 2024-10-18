Significant amounts of rain and snow heading for B.C., with a warm and windy weekend in Calgary

An atmospheric river (a narrow band of moisture in the upper atmosphere) will be directed at the B.C. coastline and dumping significant amounts of rain and snow throughout the province over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Rainfall, snowfall, and wind warnings have been issued throughout much of British Columbia, as well as some special weather statements in areas like Rogers Pass due to blowing snow and poor traction.

Special weather statements (pink) as well as rainfall (green), snowfall (white), and wind warnings (purple) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Oct. 18, 2024.

In Alberta, there will be strong winds along the foothills on Friday and Saturday, but at this point wind warnings have not been issued because both the sustained winds and wind gusts are expected to remain below warning threshold levels.

Calgary will enjoy warmer temperatures until Sunday, with mainly sunny conditions, but cooler air is expected to move south throughout the day Sunday, so that by Monday the daytime high will be closer to the average overnight low of -1 C.

Snow is likely, although accumulations here will be minimal.