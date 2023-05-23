'Significant' southern Alberta drug bust arrests 2

Police say two people face charges in connection with a cocaine bust in the village of Duchess.

Members of the RCMP's crime reduction unit, along with Brooks RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home in the southern Alberta community on May 18.

During the operation, police found 500 grams of cocaine, a number of Air soft firearms and a number of items used in drug trafficking.

Kyle Ivan Potts, 37, of Duchess, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, failure to comply with a release order and possession contrary to prohibition order.

Jak Thomas Burchell, 33, of Brooks, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the amount of drugs seized as a result of this incident is a "significant" amount for the city of Brooks.

Both suspects remain in custody ahead of their court appearance in Medicine Hat on May 24.