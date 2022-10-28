Siksika Nation creates prosecutor's office to enforce bylaws
The Siksika Nation has created its own prosecution office to enforce its own bylaws, as a major step toward self-governance.
The First Nation has hired Calgary area law firm Mincher Koeman LLP to establish what's believed to be the first office of its kind in the country.
The prosecutors will be dedicated to enforcing Siksika bylaws with a goal of eventually hearing matters at the provincial court located on reserve.
During the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot says it's a big step toward autonomy.
"We're looking to getting all of our justice back. And under our Siksika way. We have our own peace officers now. We're looking to get our own (police service) back."
He added, "We couldn't sit back and keep waiting for the government. We had to take steps in our own hands."
Friday's swearing-in ceremony included a traditional smudge, and prayers by elders.
During the open mic portion of the event, some elders said the announcement would be historically significant for future generations, would help Siksika Nation members connect to their land, and called the moment an honour.
Left to right: Andrew Koeman, partner Mincher Koeman LLP, Lynsey Mincher (sic) partner, Chief Ouray Crowfoot, Siksika Nation, Samual Crowfoot, Councillor Siksika Nation.
FIRST IN CANADA
Councillor Samuel Crowfoot used to be a prosecutor and judge for First Nations court systems in Arizona and New Mexico.
He says an Indigenous-operated prosecutors' office hasn't been established in Canada -- until now.
"The fact that we have a prosecutor prosecuting Siksika Nation bylaws, beholden to the values and traditions of Siksika Nation and not necessarily the colonial Crown system is huge," said Crowfoot.
He later added, "We have the right people in place to create the system, so we'll be creating our own policies our own procedures we'll be working with the provincial court for a day to hear our cases in the docket," said Crowfoot.
CREATING PROSECUTION OFFICE
Some bylaws that may be locally enforced include rules around trespassing, residency status, and protection for elders and vulnerable people.
Serious criminal matters will remain under federal jurisdiction and courts.
"It will enable Siksika and other nations to truly forge their own identity. To truly take a path toward reconciliation that should have been done a long time ago," said Lynsey Mincher, partner Mincher Koeman LLP.
She plans to travel to the First Nation on a weekly basis as part of creating the prosecution office on reserve.
Siksika nation was also awarded a $1.3 billion land settlement with the federal government in June.
Nation leadership has said those funds would allow it to hire more peace officers, establish the prosecutor's office and reintroduce its own police service, as steps towards self-governance and self-reliance.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar
Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering -- or criticizing.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.
-
439 rental units, 2 towers proposed near Oakridge mall
A developer is proposing 439 rental homes in two towers with a six-storey podium between them in Vancouver's rapidly changing Oakridge neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
Vancouver Island
-
Report on explosion at B.C. military base details 'several steps' that could have prevented injuries
A report has been issued by Technical Safety BC on the Nov. 18, 2021, incident that saw 28 people injured in an explosion at 19 Wing Comox.
-
B.C. making rodenticide ban permanent, ministry announces
The B.C. government is making a temporary ban on certain rodenticides permanent, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said Friday.
-
Royal Canadian Legion launches new poppy campaign with modern twists
The Royal Canadian Legion’s national poppy campaign kicked off on Friday with some new initiatives to breathe fresh life into the annual tradition.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
-
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Montreal
-
Young child missing after car plunges into Riviere des Mille Iles
A young child is missing in the Riviere des Mille Iles after a car plunged into the water late Friday afternoon.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Minister Fitzgibbon subject of another ethics investigation
Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is the subject of a new investigation by the Ethics Commissioner regarding possible breaches of the Code of Ethics for Members of the national assembly. This will be the minister's fifth ethics investigation.
Ottawa
-
How Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor of Ottawa
New data released by the city of Ottawa shows Mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe received the most votes for mayor in 19 of 24 wards on Election Night.
-
Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Despite high COVID levels in Ottawa, booster uptake remains low
Ottawa Public Health is encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 shot after recent data shows that the booster dose update is low.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
-
'There's always a whole story there': Law enforcement educator advises caution after arrest video
A Saskatoon woman is applauding the efforts of a downtown mall security crew after video of an arrest was widely circulated and criticized last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
North Bay receives more than $2M from the province
The province is providing more than $2 million in a series of projects designed to enhance life in North Bay. More than $800,000 will go to building a new all-wheels skate Park for BMX bikes, skateboards and other related activities.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Regina
-
Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police
Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.
-
'We often set them up for relapse': Current addictions treatment not enough for Sask. doctors
At the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s (SMA) conference, the province’s doctors voiced their concerns about the gaps they see in the current model of addictions treatment and detox.
-
Hockey Canada to move away from visors in Junior A in December, CJHL in discussions with board
Players in Junior A level hockey across Canada may soon look a bit different. According to Hockey Canada, players will have to move to cages rather than visors, which have become the norm in leagues across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL).