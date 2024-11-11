Siksika Nation marks Remembrance Day with ceremony, veterans powwow

Members of Siksika Nation east of Calgary marked Remembrance Day on Monday with a morning ceremony and an afternoon veterans powwow grand entry.

It's the first time since before the pandemic the nation was able to host its own ceremony at the Piiksapi Memorial Arbour.

"Today is a very special moment," said Clarence Wolfleg Sr., a retired artillery man with the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery and a Siksika Nation elder.

"(Veterans) wanted to keep up the tradition of protecting this land that we live on."

The morning's ceremony included a moment of silence, followed by a drum circle and the laying of wreaths by family members of servicemen and women.

The day served as an opportunity for the community to remember those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I remember all my friends, all the places that they have served overseas. Great friends, great times, but there was also some stressful times," said Major (Ret'd) Bob Crane, a member of Siksika Nation.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, approximately 4,000 Indigenous people served in the First World War, and about 3,000 First Nations members donned a uniform in the Second World War.

"This is the one day of the year we think about them all, and no matter where you are in Canada, whether you're an Indigenous veteran or a non-Indigenous veteran, this is our day, our time to remember," said Crane.

An afternoon powwow, with Crane and Wolfleg Sr. leading the way, made its way through the centre to mark the day and to remember the sacrifice and service of those who served Canada.