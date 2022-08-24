Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow unveiled at Whoop-Up Days in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Even after 125 years, Whoop-Up Days isn’t afraid to shake things up — brand new this year is the Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow.

Organizers of the Lethbridge exhibition are thrilled to have the Pow Wow as part of this year's events.

“This actually came from conversations with the Blackfoot Confederacy about how we can do a better job of telling the story of the Blackfoot people here in southern Alberta. It's been a part of our history of nearly 125 years,” said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.

Those taking part in the Pow Wow even have a chance to walk away with some money — the total purse for the Pow Wow is more than $65,000.

The event has gone well so far and organizers have discussed bringing it back next year.

Warkentin called the event “an enormous cultural celebration for southern Alberta."

"It is such an important piece of everyday life here and we wanted to make sure we celebrated it here at Whoop-Up Days this year. We do anticipate that it becomes a regular part of our programming," said Warkentin.

Lethbridge and District Exhibition planned the event alongside the Blackfoot Confederacy, after the Exhibition contacted the Confederacy in hopes of forming a partnership.

Early on, both sides agreed there needed to be an event such as this at Whoop-Up Days.

Kirby Smith is the Blackfoot Confederacy’s protocol officer and is representing the Confederacy at the event.

He says the Pow Wow is the result of months of work.

“So, we've been busy planning with the Lethbridge and District Exhibition for the last several months, working towards integrating competition Pow Wow into the Whoop-Up Days," said Smith.

The Pow Wow is, ultimately, also meant to bring people together.

“We try to integrate all the generations in our culture, from the children to the elders, as part of the Pow wow. It was just an opportunity to have everyone involved and be a part of something positive," said Smith.

The Pow Wow runs until Thursday.