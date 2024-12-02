Silverado residents concerned with proposed cellphone tower

Some long-time residents in Calgary's deep southwest neighborhood of Silverado are pushing back against a proposed cellphone tower.

In a letter to homeowners and businesses, Rogers Communications Inc. said it's expanding its wireless network to improve wireless coverage to the community and to meet "rising demands for wireless services."

According to the document, the proposed cell tower site is along a transportation/utility corridor (TUC) on the north side of Silverado and south of Stoney Trail, and would be about 38 meters high if you include the antennas and lightning rod.

Many residents are concerned about the size of the tower and its proximity to their homes and amenities.

"This is very, very close to me and it's going to be pretty close to people who are yet to be able to move into their new homes," said Raheela Bayari, who lives about a block away from the planned location.

Homes are currently under construction across the street from the proposed site, and Bayari worries about how the tower will impact property values.

"This is not something I would look to buy or go for a property that had a cell tower so close by. If I had the choice, I would prefer not to be so close," she said. "I would just ask Rogers to reconsider and do a site assessment that puts this cell tower a little bit away from residents directly impacted."

Many of Bayari's neighbours share her concerns, including Tetyana Slimmon, who lives about a block away from the proposed site.

"The tower is very big. It would be visible from every single property from Silverado and it would be standing way above any single property," she said. "Lots of people moved here because of our extensive pathways throughout the (properties) and a lot of those pathways would be effected by the tower."

Slimmon is not only worried about the tower's disruption to the neighborhood, but is also concerned about radiation risks from the tower.

"It really made me uneasy," she said. "Because there are health concerns related to the presence of the cellphone tower."

Heath Canada's website states that based on the available scientific evidence, "there are no health risks from exposure to low levels of radiofrequency EMF (electromagnetic fields) which people are exposed to from cell phones, cellphone towers, antennas and 5G devices."

Tissue heating (the warming of your skin) and nerve stimulation, which can cause a tingling sensation in your skin, were listed as the two main adverse health effects from low-level exposure.

Any further adverse health effects would only occur if there's a combination of intense, lengthy, and direct radiofrequency EMF exposure," Health Canada said, adding scientific evidence does not point to an increased risk of cancer from exposure to radiofrequency EMF "at the levels permitted by Canadian exposure guidelines."

Silverado is adjacent to a 32-hectare natural reserve, including Radio Tower Creek and the adjoining wetlands.

Bayari says she is concerned about the impacts the cell tower will have on area wildlife.

The letter from Rogers to residents states that the proposed installation is not within federal jurisdiction and doesn't meet the requirements of an environmental assessment under the Ministry of Environment.

The residents who remain concerned are urging Rogers to consider placing the tower in a less populated area near Highway 201.

In a statement, Rogers tells CTV News, "We are committed to delivering a reliable, consistent wireless experience and are looking to enhance our network in southwest Calgary to provide more seamless coverage for residents, businesses and emergency responders.

"We strive to work closely with the local community to ensure our services, equipment and design meet their needs."

A public open house information session is scheduled for Dec. 5at Cardel Rec South.

The area councillor Dan McLean said he's pleased to see there is engagement taking placed with the community and encouraged people to attend the open house.

"I am hopeful that any concerns can be resolved and as always I'd appreciate any feedback from the community."

The public can also ask questions or give feedback until Dec. 13 through email, to comments@landsolutions.ca, referencing project code ‘W4409 Silverado.'