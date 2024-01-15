Single-use bag, utensil rules and fees begin in Calgary
The city's new single-use bylaw for bags, utensils, napkins and more went into effect on Jan. 16, meaning Calgarians will pay a fee for bags and will need to ask for any extras in their delivery, drive-thru and takeout orders.
As of Tuesday, businesses will charge a mandatory minimum fee of 15 cents for a new paper shopping bag and one dollar for a reusable bag – and they will only be given if a customer asks for one.
Single-use utensils, condiments, napkins and paper straws will also only be available by request under the new rules.
"Let’s choose to say no to things like unneeded shopping bags or extra condiment packets and cutlery and get in the habit of bringing our own reusable options instead,” said Sharon Holland with the City of Calgary.
The bylaw was approved by city council last year in an effort to cut down on the single-use waste in Calgary.
According to the city, more than 10 million single-use items are thrown away every week, with most ending up in landfills or as litter.
"These are things that we know that both retail and restaurant operators, as well as Calgarians, will have to grow accustomed to and so there may be a period of frustration," said John Graham, the Retail Council of Canada's director of government relations for the prairie region.
"Retail stores have been winding down the inventory that they've had for plastic bags (in anticipation of the federal government's plastic ban) late last year, as well as preparing for, in some cases to the need for paper bags or the introduction of fees and ample supply and processes to accept reusable bags," Graham said.
The extra fees will not apply to bags used for bulk items, such as fruits and vegetables; bulk hardware items, unpackaged bakery goods, bags used to wrap meat, fish and frozen foods; packaged prescription drugs and bags used to protect items such as newspapers, dry cleaning and plants.
