Sinkhole causes traffic disruption, attracts crowd in Calgary community of Cranston

A massive sinkhole tore through a residential road in Cranston on Tuesday.

City crews taped off part of the area at Cranston Boulevard and Cranston Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

Construction cones and fencing also marked off sections of road closed to traffic, to avoid the gaping hole.

The sinkhole drew in crowds of onlookers.

CTV News Calgary has asked the City Of Calgary for details about what caused it, as well as plans for repair.