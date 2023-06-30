Sinkholes close road in northwest Calgary
A massive storm in Calgary on Thursday evening brought intense hail, strong winds and also enough rain to flood plenty of roads.
Several small sinkholes opened up in the road at 10 Street and 13 Avenue N.W. in the wake of the storm, prompting city crews to block off the road for repairs.
No one appears to have been hurt and no vehicles were damaged when the sinkhole opened up.
Traffic delays are expected in the area until the situation is resolved.
BREAKING | French president urges parents to keep teens at home to quell rioting spreading across France
French President Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting spreading across France and says social media are fueling copycat violence.
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
From N.B. to Europe: Couple prepares to make transatlantic balloon flight, set new records
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight that will take them all the way from New Brunswick to Europe.
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Canadian economy steady in April as real GDP remains unchanged, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy remained essentially unchanged in April, following a slight uptick in March. The federal agency's advance estimate suggests real gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in May, led by the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors.
Edmonton
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
Vancouver
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.
Atlantic
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
94 Roxham Road asylum seekers are in Newfoundland, with sparse federal help: minister
A Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer says the 94 asylum seekers who have arrived in the province from an irregular border crossing in Quebec face immense hurdles, including a lack of federal employees to help them.
Vancouver Island
B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend
The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize
A Victoria retiree says more relaxation is in his future after winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Toronto
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
Toronto air quality poses 'high risk,' residents may need to limit time outdoors
Following several weeks of intermittent haze due to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada has issued another special air quality statement for Toronto.
19 people arrested, 89 charges laid after police bust Toronto area PIN pad theft ring
Nearly 90 charges have been laid against a group of 19 individuals for allegedly operating a theft ring in the Toronto area using point-of-sale payment terminals.
Montreal
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
Police seek man, 31, missing from Montreal psychiatric hospital
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a potentially dangerous man who went missing from a psychiatric hospital earlier this week. Oumar Sylla, 31, was on an authorized outing from the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel on Tuesday, but never returned.
Ottawa
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30-July 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Canada Day long weekend.
Kitchener
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region
A special air quality statement was issued for Waterloo Region on Friday due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
'Police are supposed to protect us': Winnipeg family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba community
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been collected in one Manitoba community.
Regina
'Devastated': Seniors disappointed following class cancelations at Regina's Lifelong Learning Centre
Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.
4 people facing drugs, guns related charges following Moose Jaw police investigation
Moose Jaw police say four people are facing guns and drug-related charges following an investigation on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.
