Sinkholes close road in northwest Calgary

A massive storm in Calgary on Thursday evening brought intense hail, strong winds and also enough rain to flood plenty of roads.

Several small sinkholes opened up in the road at 10 Street and 13 Avenue N.W. in the wake of the storm, prompting city crews to block off the road for repairs.

No one appears to have been hurt and no vehicles were damaged when the sinkhole opened up.

Traffic delays are expected in the area until the situation is resolved.