Six new pickleball courts open in Legacy Park

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

After five years of planning since the idea was first pitched by the Lethbridge Pickleball Club, six new tournament quality pickleball courts were opened to the public.

Players were out in the dozens eager to try the facility they had waited so long for.

For the city, it’s another great addition for Legacy Park.

“I know we have a long way to go but what we're doing today is just another part of the puzzle. And this park will continue to grow and mature for the better, and I’m excited about that,” said Lethbridge acting Mayor Ryan Parker.

The project cost $650,000 and was funded through a grant from the Canada Community-Building Fund.

Originally the project would have added wind screens, new surfaces as well as viewing area to the courts already at Legacy Park, but those plans were scrapped to keep the project within budget.

While the final results may be a slimmed-down version of the original plan, the Pickleball Club is still thrilled with the results.

“It's wonderful,” said Lethbridge Pickleball Club president, Klaus Witzke. “The facility turned out beyond even our expectations. We are very pleased with the cooperation with the city of Lethbridge. The city of Lethbridge staff, the parks department.”

The new courts are more than just a new place to play for amateurs.

They were built with plexipave coating and wind screens to allow for larger tournaments to come to Lethbridge.

Witzke has aspirations to bring high profile tournaments to the city.

“Now with Coaldale’s courts being nearby, we could use their courts which adds four. But if we could have 12 here and possibly another 12 somewhere we would then not only be able to hold not only provincial tournaments but probably national tournaments as well.”

Don't expect the pickleball craze to die down anytime soon.

According to Pickelball Canada, almost 1.4 million people play the sport at least once a month.

While there are no firm plans there’s hope more courts could be built in the future.

“Think it will continue to grow. The access for this new court as well as the opportunity for the club to host tournaments and events will be a real benefit for the city,” said Lethbridge general manager of recreation and culture, Robin Harper.

The courts at Legacy Park are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. first-come, first-serve.