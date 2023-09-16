Sixth Street Block Party to feature live entertainment, artisan market, community zone
The first-ever Sixth Street block party is taking place Saturday. The block party was made possible by the Imagine Downtown Activation Grant through the City of Lethbridge and the Re-Imagine Downtown activation.
Festivities will include local businesses, live entertainment, food vendors, an artisan's market and community zone.
It's one of a number of festivals and other events scheduled for Lethbridge this weekend.
The idea was inspired by Calgary's Lilac Festival, an annual street festival that draws upwards of 75,000 people to Calgary's Beltline.
Along with events, a poker run will take place, with participants visiting local stores through the day.
The 4th Street Lilac Festival is shown in a handout photo from organizers. (Supplied)
Organizers say the event wouldn't be possible without the support of the community.
"For a first-time event, I know there is a lot of uncertainty around it, so for us to see the support that we've been receiving has been absolutely amazing," said event organizer Kathy Hong. "I'm involved with a few things around Lethbridge, so I'm definitely not surprised with how wonderful our community is."
The block party runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Festival Square.
A heads-up that Third Avenue from Fifth Street to Sixth Street and Third to Fourth Avenue will be closed.
